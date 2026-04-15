Sheinelle Jones’ Kids Surprise Her on ‘Today’ Set for First Time Since Their Father’s Death in Teary Moment

Sheinelle Jones received an emotional surprise courtesy of her kids on Tuesday’s special episode of TODAY.

Jones spent much of Tuesday’s show promoting her new book, Through Mom’s Eyes, revealing to co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she had dedicated the book to son Kayin, 16, and twins Clara Josephine and Uche Jr., 13, whom she shares with late husband Uche Ojeh.

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“I want my kids to know that they are my everything,” Jones explained of the dedication. “Because what I’ve realized is that tomorrow is not promised, and I think because my life has been turned upside down and they’ve already lost a parent, it made me question, ‘What would I want to leave on this planet? And what do I want to leave for my kids.’”

“If there’s a time when I’m not with them, they have this book,” she continued through tears. “And they know their mom through this book.”

(TODAY/nbc)

An emotional Hager then revealed that Jones’ children were there to surprise their mom on her big day. “We couldn’t celebrate this book or this day without the three people [to] whom you dedicated [it],” she said, as Jones’ kids appeared on stage holding a bouquet.

“Are you serious?” a shocked Jones asked as the family came together for an emotional hug.

“Words can’t even describe it. I’m so happy for you, Mom,” Kayin later told his mom of her book release. “You’ve worked on this since quarantine. We’ve had the ups and downs. I mean, I remember when you lost your computer, it broke even… We’ve obviously gone through so much, and I’m so happy for you.”

The kids went on to present their mom with a framed quote from her book: “I’m doing the best I can with the light I have to see by.”

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Earlier on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC morning show, Jones revealed that her late husband had “pushed” her to continue writing Through Mom’s Eyes as he was battling brain cancer.

“He was fighting glioblastoma, which is a horrible brain cancer. After his very first brain surgery, he woke up and we didn’t know— I didn’t know how he would talk or would he be OK?” Jones recalled of Ojeh, who died in May at the age of 45. When he woke up, she continued, “We gave each other a hug and we looked at each other. And then he goes, ‘Where’s your laptop? You said you were gonna write.’”

She gushed, “This book means so much to me because the people who poured into me aren’t with me, I feel like they’re with me in heaven, but I’m still doing this for them, for sure.”