‘Shark Week’ 2025 Premiere Date Revealed

Discovery Channel is getting ready to take another bite out of Shark Week.

Shark Week 2025, which marks 37 years since the event began, is set to make a splash on TV beginning Sunday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch the programming slate on both Discovery Channel and Max.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The annual Discovery Channel celebration will bring a week-long fin-tastic programming lineup focused on all things sharks. Previous segments have included Air Jaws, Belly of the Beast, and Great White Fight Club, just to name a few. Although the full schedule for Shark Week 2025 won’t be released until a later date, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that Dancing With Sharks, a new program hosted by former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron, will premiere during this year’s event.

Play video

Per a synopsis, Dancing With the Sharks “is a new Shark Week 2025 special that features an unprecedented underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners. Blending skill, grace and the daring pursuit of the ultimate underwater thrill, five divers—all trained by a world-class underwater choreographer—will compete to show off their skills during epic underwater dances. Each diver will attempt to outperform their competitors, with moves including the Hammerhead Hoedown and Tiger Trot, and redefine dancing with danger. They will have one shot to wow the judges and be crowned the first-ever champion of Dancing With Sharks.”

At this time, it also remains unclear who will host the 2025 event. Shark Week 2024 was hosted by John Cena, with previous hosts including MythBusters’ Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe, Survivorman’s Lee Stroud, Andy Samberg, Eli Roth, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwayne Johnson, among others.

One of summer’s most-anticipated TV events, Shark Week first splashed onto the screen in 1988 and has gained mainstream popularity ever since, with Howard Lee, President of Discovery Networks, previously stating that “every year, we set out to break new ground, discover new truths and bring extraordinary images of sharks to our viewers.”

Shark Week 2025 kicks off on Saturday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.