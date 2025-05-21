Tom Bergeron to Host New ‘Dancing’ Show

Tom Bergeron is returning to the ballroom – sort of.

According to Variety, Discovery has ordered a Shark Week special hosted by the former Dancing With the Stars host, titled none other than Dancing With Sharks.

The special was announced at Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront in New York last week. Airing during Shark Week, which runs July 6 to July 13 on Discovery Channel, Dancing With Sharks is described as an “unprecedented underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners.”

It features “an unprecedented underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners. Blending skill, grace and the daring pursuit of the ultimate underwater thrill, five divers — all trained by a world-class underwater choreographer — will compete to show off their skills during epic underwater dances.”

Bergeron hosted Dancing With the Stars on ABC for the first 28 seasons before being let go and initially replaced by Tyra Banks for Season 29. Not too many details have been released for Dancing With Sharks, which is just a working title for now, but more information will likely be announced as the special gets closer. Although fans have been hoping for Bergeron’s return to Dancing With the Stars, this may be the next best thing. At the very least, it seems pretty interesting.

Meanwhile, Bergeron may no longer be on DWTS, but his impact is everlasting. While celebrating the dancing competition’s 500th episode, the series honored the former host behind-the-scenes. He’s also remained close with former co-host Erin Andrews and even gave Alfonso Ribeiro his blessing when he was announced as a co-host. That being said, Bergeron has made it clear that he won’t ever return to DWTS, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from taking on other dancing shows.

An exact premiere date for Dancing With Sharks has not been announced, but it shouldn’t be too long until that is revealed. Once again, Shark Week 2025 is going to be July 6 through July 13, so there will be a lot more shark-centered specials and shows to look forward to. In any case, Dancing With Sharks, hosted by Tom Bergeron, will be coming soon to Discovery.