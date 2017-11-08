Watch: ‘Shark Tank’ Guest Investor Richard Branson Hurls Water at Mark Cuban

During the season nine premiere of ABC‘s Shark Tank, guest shark Sir Richard Branson of the Virgin empire made quite the impression with his fellow investors.

In a clip from Sunday night’s premiere, Branson got a bit fiery in the Tank, venting his frustrating with fellow Shark, Mark Cuban in a shocking, never-before-seen way before.

Yunha Kim of the Simple Habit app was asking $600,000 for five percent equity. Her product, which is a meditation mindfulness app that helps to make self-care a breeze, with ways to reduce stress and anxiety.

But the irony was, the situation didn’t really make Branson all too happy. Not agreeing with Cuban for taking a chance on Kim’s venture, the two argued, leaving the Virgin mogul frustrated. Evidently upset, Branson then nods at Cuban and hurls a cup of water directly in his face.

With the fellow sharks shocked and taken aback, it was definitely something that got the attention of its viewers on social. Some pleased, others, not so much.

Some users were downright shocked…

Richard Branson throw water on Mark Cuban. Totally unexpected lol #SharkTank — Dedrian Colon (@dedrianec) October 2, 2017

IF YALL DONT WATCG SHARK TANK YOU ARE MISSING OUT MARK CUBAN CALLED THIS CHICK A GOLD DIGGER AND RICHARD BRANSON THREW WATER IN HIS FACE — River Lea (@LeahMargarett) October 2, 2017

My heart skipped a beat & got nervous for Branson after the water fiasco. — MT Faulk (@Onegiantleap4) October 2, 2017

Richard #Branson lost his cool on a meditation pitch and threw water on Mark #Cuban. He needs this app more than anyone else. #SharkTank — Cathy Ginter (@CathyGinter) October 2, 2017

Some thought the gesture was disrespectful…

Lost respect for Richard Branson when he poured a glass of water on Mark Cuban……Mark Cuban is controversial…..we expect that…thanks. — Mary Diane (@MaryDWipf) October 2, 2017

@mcuban Is Branson really that arrogant? I wanted to punch him and he didn’t throw water at me! — Debbie Shaffer (@DbbShaffer) October 2, 2017

Please come back Kevin, Branson sucks! Water throwing episode was ridiculous! — DC (@soisayitagain) October 2, 2017

@mcuban what the hell Branson just threw water in your face. Not cool. — Joe gaddy (@chopperjoe17) October 2, 2017

Some thought the water hurl was deserved…

Richard Branson is a class act! Mark deserved the water being thrown at him. People don’t deserve to be called names- gold digger — Katherine shermansky (@kshermansky1) October 2, 2017

Richard Branson just threw a cup of water on Mark Cuban and it was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. #SharkTank — John Nolan (@RealMikeMasten) October 2, 2017

Richard Branson was awesome enjoyed him so much especially when he threw the water on Cuban. ?? — Kelly Dodson (@KellyDodson11) October 2, 2017

A few on social media believed it was all scripted.

Scripted moments are so obvious on the show but people like wrestling too… still a fan — Robert (@DrBob19422) October 2, 2017

Branson just threw water on Cuban? This is terrible TV. I’m a huge fan of this show but this is the worst episode I’ve seen. #SharkTank — GwenSW (@GwenBkesTheCake) October 2, 2017

What did you think of the moment between Branson and Cuban?

