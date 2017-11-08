TV Shows

Watch: ‘Shark Tank’ Guest Investor Richard Branson Hurls Water at Mark Cuban

During the season nine premiere of ABC‘s Shark Tank, guest shark Sir Richard Branson of the Virgin empire made quite the impression with his fellow investors.

In a clip from Sunday night’s premiere, Branson got a bit fiery in the Tank, venting his frustrating with fellow Shark, Mark Cuban in a shocking, never-before-seen way before.

Yunha Kim of the Simple Habit app was asking $600,000 for five percent equity. Her product, which is a meditation mindfulness app that helps to make self-care a breeze, with ways to reduce stress and anxiety.

But the irony was, the situation didn’t really make Branson all too happy. Not agreeing with Cuban for taking a chance on Kim’s venture, the two argued, leaving the Virgin mogul frustrated. Evidently upset, Branson then nods at Cuban and hurls a cup of water directly in his face.

With the fellow sharks shocked and taken aback, it was definitely something that got the attention of its viewers on social. Some pleased, others, not so much.

Some users were downright shocked…

Some thought the gesture was disrespectful…

Some thought the water hurl was deserved…

A few on social media believed it was all scripted.

What did you think of the moment between Branson and Cuban?

