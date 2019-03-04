Shannen Doherty Shares Support for ‘90210’ Co-Star Luke Perry Hospitalized After Stroke

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty sent her support to co-star Luke Perry after he was hospitalized for a major stroke Thursday morning.

“My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this,” Doherty wrote, alongside a still from a 90210 episode.

Ian Ziering also wished Perry a speedy recovery, posting a black and white photo of the two when they were on 90210 together.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery,” Ziering wrote.

Perry, 52, was hospitalized after paramedics were called to his home at around 9:40 a.m. in Sherman Oaks, California. His condition is still unknown, but TMZ referred to his stroke as “massive.”

The Riverdale star’s rep, Arnold Robinson, confirmed Perry “is currently under observation at the hospital.”

Perry played Dylan McKay on the original Beverly Hills, 90210 and is not involved in FOX’s upcoming six-episode event series. He was also not involved in The CW’s 90210 reboot, which included originals stars Doherty, Tori Spelling and Jennifer Garth. Fox’s series will feature Spelling, Garth, Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Cateris. Doherty will also not be involved.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn said. “Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.”

Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios, which produce Riverdale, have not commented on Perry’s hospitalization.

Perry plays Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, on Riverdale. The show usually films in Vancouver, but was reportedly in production in Los Angeles on the Warner Bros. lot recently.

Perry has worked to distance himself from 90210, but in 2015, he said he could understand why fans still hold the show in such high regard. He told Us Weekly he would be more than happy to discuss the show with a fan on a personal level.

“When it’s between two people, right? And it’s you and I, we’re having a talk about it, that’s great and that’s never lost on me. It’s always very flattering and I like it,” Perry said at the time. “When I meet somebody and I can see that they appreciated the work and they want to talk about the show, I’m always happy to do that.”

