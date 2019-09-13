‘Shameless’ Season 10 Premiere Date Revealed

Shameless fans can go ahead and start getting excited, because the Gallagher family is officially coming back! The hit Showtime comedy will returnNov. 10, at 9 p.m. ET, revealing the news when the network dropped a new trailer, which reveals that following the emotional exit of Fiona, Frank, Debbie, Lip, Ian, and even Mickey will all be back for more hilarious, insane, and gut-punching moments.

Fans of the show have since been commenting on the trailer, and it seems that the potentially short-lived reunion of Ian and Mickey has people riled up. One fan tweeted out, “If you break up Gallavich AGAIN, Istg Imma start throwing hands!”

“Ummmm I’m gonna need a bit more of Ian and Mickey please. Like a whole lot more… Like an entire world and universe,” someone else said. “Please have Mickey as the center as well. K thanks.”

“U finally bring back Mickey only to have Ian break up with him…Again? [What the f—]?! Why bother teasing us with his much WANT d return [at] all? All of us want them together!” another user exclaimed.

“Is it really fair to have Mickey once again questioning where he stands in the relationship?” one other fan asked. “It’s the same old story. Why not flip the tables for once and have Ian asking the questions.”

Season 10 of Shameless will be the first without Fiona, as actress Emmy Rossum exited the show during Season 9.

After her character’s exit last season, Rossum opened up about the decision to leave the show, which she has starred on since 2011.

“The way I look at it is that the end of one thing is the beginning of something else. I couldn’t be more thrilled to spend time writing, directing, and seeing what other characters I want to play. It’s both scary and wonderful,” she said.

Notably, William H. Macy — who plays Gallagher family patriarch, Frank — has said that he thinks Rossum may not be gone for good, as per a past Variety interview.

“I think Emmy will come back and make a guest appearance before this thing sets sail. She better, otherwise I’m gonna grab her by the ear and bring her back,” he said jokingly.