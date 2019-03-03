‘Shameless’: Emmy Rossum Previews Fiona’s Last Appearance

Emmy Rossum’s days are numbered playing Fiona Gallagher on Shameless.

The actress teased her character’s emotional farewell, which is set to air during the March 10 episode of the long-running Showtime series.

The last few episodes of the series have found Fiona in a rather dark place, but as her final hours on the show draw near, Rossum says fans can expect a proper exit for the fan-favorite character.

“[Fiona] goes to start to make her life elsewhere, and the way in which she says goodbye is quite moving,” Rossum told Entertainment Weekly, adding that the reason for Fiona leaving has been foreshadowed in previous episodes.

“Something that was set up… kind of pays off for Fiona. A door opens and she walks through,” she added.

When talking about the final episode, Rossum teased her onscreen goodbye with Frank (William H. Macy) will remind fans of a scene from the pilot episode.

“At the very end [of the finale] he’s trying to acknowledge what she did for the family and it’s in some way reminiscent of what Fiona wanted to hear in the pilot when he was passed out drunk in the living room,” she told the outlet. “Now, of course, she doesn’t hear those exact words because Frank is a terrible narcissist and not very generous with words. But there’s an understanding that happens and I think the way [exec producer] John [Wells] blocked the scene was so smart. There’s a separation between the characters but there’s a lot unsaid and understood between them.”

Rossum first announced her exit from the series back in October, with many fans dreading to say goodbye to the de facto lead of the dramedy series.

“I was 23 when the show started and it’s been pretty remarkable the confidence that it’s given me,” Rossum said, looking back on her time on the show. “It’s been a long, wonderful journey and I’m so close to my Gallagher family that to walk away is quite bittersweet, but it did feel like it was time for the character to spread her wings and that there was less need for her. I never want something to just feel like a job and so I’m leaving while I still love it.”

Following the finale, producers have said in the past that the door is always open for Rossum to return. As for the actress, she won’t close the door on returning to the series.

“I would never close my door on the family,” Rossum told the publication. “It’s not like I’ll never be in L.A. or Chicago ever again, so I’m not that far away. But for me, quite honestly, I’m not sure what more story can be told for her. I really liked the way we ended it. But never say never; I really love all the people I work with. There’s so many other things that I want to do but I love my family.”

Shameless airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.