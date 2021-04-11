'Shameless' Cast Says Goodbye to Series Ahead of Series Finale

Shameless wraps up its 11-season run on Showtime, inspiring members of the cast to share their memories on social media. The show will end as the longest-running series in Showtime's history, with the series finale marking the show's 134th episode. Shameless was developed by John Wells, and is based on the U.K. series of the same name created by Paul Abbott.

The show's final episode is titled "Father Frank, Full of Grace" and was made available to stream on the Showtime app before airing Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET. According to the episode description, Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) buy furniture for their new home while Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) search for a buyer for the Alibi. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) also finds a new job while Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) discovers his calling with a new job in the police force. Debbie (Emma Kenney) meets someone new, and Frank (William H. Macy) "comes to terms with his own morality."

During Shameless' run, William H. Macy picked up Golden Globe nominations in 2015 and 2018, and Emmy nods every year between 2014 and 2018. Although the show earned critical acclaim, it was surprisingly never nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Its only Emmy wins came for stunt coordination in 2016, 2018, and 2020, and Joan Cusack's guest performance in 2015.

The show also survived a major change, as Emmy Rossum left after Season 9. She starred as Frank's eldest daughter, Fiona, who was responsible for holding the Gallaghers together when her father could not. In January 2020, Wells told Entertainment Weekly he hoped Rossum would make an appearance in the final season. "I’ll certainly ask her. She’s very busy and she does a lot of other things. We all love each other and we’ve been through wonderful things together, so I’ll ask her and hopefully, she’ll be available at the time that we do it," Wells said at the time. "But we’re so far from knowing what that would be and when that would be, and she’s just started on her new project for the Peacock, Angelyne, so I’m going to leave her to that for quite some time…until I start bugging her." Scroll on for a look at the tributes from Shameless stars.