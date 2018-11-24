‘Sex and the City’ Would Have Killed off Major Character in Third Movie

Since the third Sex and the City movie never happened, fans are left to wonder what would have happened if Carrie Bradshaw’s adventures continued. The script for the film reportedly included a major death at the very beginning.

In the last episodes of his podcast Origins, James Andrew Miller interviewed the stars and creators of Sex and the City. The discussion eventually turned to Sex and the City 3, with Miller making a surprising revelation: Chris Noth’s John James Preston, better known as Mr. Big, died “relatively early” in the screenplay.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Miller also reported that the film focused heavily on Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie, leaving Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones character in the dust.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” Miller explained, via The Hollywood Reporter. “They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Noth, who appeared on the podcast, said he did not read the script, but heard it was “superior” to the first two movies. The former Law & Order actor also said he “didn’t really enjoy” those movies.

“I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I’m a little bit of a cynic. Like, the whole thing at the end of the movie in the shoe closet — hated it,” Noth said, referencing the end of the first Sex and the City movie. “Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, ‘Well, it’s time I give you a bigger diamond ring.’ Hated it. I just hate the cornball s— and I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism.”

Despite his feelings on the films, Noth said he would have enjoyed reuniting with Parker, Catrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis one last time.

Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, said they were supposed to start filming in October 2017, but it never came to pass.

Sex and the City, created by Darren Star, originally ran from 1998 until 2004 on HBO. It was followed by films in 2008 and 2010, plus a short-lived CW prequel series called The Carrie Diaries.

Parker confirmed in September 2017 that Sex and the City 3 was not happening.

Catrall was reportedly responsible for the hold-up and a Daily Mail report claimed she made several “outrageous” demands. Catrall denied these claims on Twitter, saying she made it clear she did not want to make a third movie back in 2016. Parker also denied rumors of a “catfight” between her and Catrall in a New York Magazine interview earlier this year.

“We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don’t want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim’s right to do and that is what it is, but we spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long,” Parker said in April.

Photo credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images