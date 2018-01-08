Seth Meyers Pulled No Punches With Kevin Spacey Joke

“Oh, is that too mean…to Kevin Spacey?” – Seth Meyers pulling no punches. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HDS2fEmlXd — PopCrush (@PopCrush) January 8, 2018

Seth Meyers took current Hollywood issues head-on in his Golden Globes opening monologue, including some swift punches at disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

“I was happy to hear they’re gonna do another season of House of Cards,” Meyers said during his 12-minute opening on Sunday night. “Is Christopher Plummer available for that, too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t.”

When the audience wasn’t sure whether to laugh or gasp, Meyers added, “Oh is that too mean… to Kevin Spacey?”

Plummer was tapped to replace Spacey in All the Money in the World after director Ridley Scott refused to use footage Spacey filmed following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him. Production on the film had already wrapped, but Scott swiftly reshot the scenes with Plummer and released the film in time to be considered for the 2018 awards season.

Meyers also took hefty shots at former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused by dozens of women in the industry of sexual misconduct.

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors that he’s crazy and difficult to work with. But don’t worry, he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed in the in memoriam.”

After jeers from the audience, he added, “It’ll sound like that.”

Nearly all attendees at the Globes wore black to support the women who spoke out against the injustices in Hollywood and across all industries. They also stood up to call for equal pay between women and men and vowed to work together to create a safe, transparent environment in which everyone is equally valued.

