Seth Meyers Opens Golden Globes With Crushing Harvey Weinstein Joke

During his opening monologue, Seth Meyers swung for the fences with his biting jokes about sexual harassment in Hollywood. His joke about Harvey Weinstein’s appearance in an in memoriam was a home run.

Meyers joked that Weinstein will be the first person booed during an in memoriam. The joke instantly drew applause from the crowd of A-listers at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Those watching at home were also impressed by the joke.

Wow, Seth Myers saying that 20 years from now Harvey Weinstein will be the first person to be booed in a memoriam. You just know the writers were like, “Too harsh?”

“Nope, go for it.” — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) January 8, 2018



Seth Meyer’s Harvey Weinstein joke pic.twitter.com/Dj5Hba7cP3 — Rich Homie Juan (@HeyJFed) January 8, 2018

“In 20-years Harvey Weinstein will be the first man to be booed during the In Memoriam segment.” Brilliant! @goldenglobes — Vadim Liberman (@VadimsViews) January 8, 2018



Harvey Weinstein booed during the in memoriam in 20 years… 🤣 that was funny — This Is Rochelle, I HATE Nazis (@RR416) January 8, 2018



The 2018 Golden Globes is the first major awards show since Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal. The disgraced Hollywood producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by around 80 women.

Since then, women in Hollywood have rallied together to fight sexual harassment. Around 300 women are backing the “Time’s Up” campaign, which also includes a legal defense fund that has raised over $15 million to help women find legal representation in sexual harassment cases.

Photo credit: NBC