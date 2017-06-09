Sense8 Producers Release Statement About Show’s Future

It’s only been about a week since news dropped that Netflix canceled the wildly popular show Sense8, and now the show’s production team has officially released a statement regarding the future.

After the cancellation was announced, fans rallied and attempted to do anything within their power to try and get the show un-cancelled or picked up by another network. So far no efforts have proved fruitful.

In response to that overwhelming show of support, the producers have released the following statement on the official Sense8 Tumblr page:

“We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you. The reason we’ve taken so long to get back to you is because we’ve thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever”

When announcing the show’s cancellation, The VP of Netflix original content, Cindy Holland, said, “After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end. It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable.”

Holland continued, “Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world. We thank Lana, Lilly, Joe and Grant for their vision, and the entire cast and crew for their craftsmanship and commitment.”

While things look bleak now for Sense8 fans, TV show revivals are happening more often lately so it’s not impossible that the show could come back at some point in the future. Stranger things have happened.

