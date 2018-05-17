See Every Actor Exit During 2018 TV Show Cancellation Shakeup

TV fans have been on the edge of their seats this past week as networks began renewing and canceling shows.

However, even the most renewed shows did not walk away from the spree unscathed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Numerous high-profile actors are officially moving from the series they have called for the past few seasons.

Whether the deaprture came from creative moves or by actors’ choices, the stars are now on their ways to bigger and better things.

Scroll through to see all the latest season-end casting exits:

Duane Henry (‘NCIS’)

Duane Henry, who played Clayton Reeves on NCIS, was one the biggest surprise exits of this TV season.

Just as fans were preparing for the departure of Pauley Perrette from the CBS drama, Henry’s character was killed off trying to protect Perrette’s character from being killed.

After the surprise exit, Henry took to social media to thank his castmates for his experience while on the show.

“All you guys who not only made me feel like part of the [NCIS] family but [you] made me feel like your family also, week in and week out for the past two years,” Henry wrote. “[NCIS] will always have [an] emotional attachment to me for the rest of my life,” he wrote, adding that the show changed his life after he was homeless at one point in his life before being cast to NCIS.”

Pauley Perrette (‘NCIS’)

As previously mentioned, NCIS suffered a major loss with the departure of Perrette after 15 seasons.

On the show, her character, Abby Sciuto, left to pursue charitable interests.

In real life, the reason for Perrette’s exit is less clear.

She has made a variety of implications as to why she wanted to leave the series. She first mentioned that she wanted a break from the spotlight for bit. However, now that she is gone, she alluded to a hostile work environment being the reason she wanted out.

CBS has responded to those implications by saying Perrette had a “workplace concern” before her exit.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” the CBS statement said. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Tamara Tunie (‘Blue Bloods’)

Tamara Tunie ended her run on Blue Bloods when her character, District Attorney Monica Graham, was assassinated.

In Friday night episode, entitled “My Aim is True,” Monica and Erin Reagan ( (Briget Moynahan) were shown walking out in the open. A gunshot then rang out, and Monica was lying dead on the ground.

The rest of the episode focuses on the hunt for the killer, who turns out to be a hitman.

Clayne Crawford (‘Lethal Weapon’)

Clayne Crawford’s exit from Fox’s Lethal Weapon has been the most dramatic of the TV season.

Crawford’s character, Martin Riggs, was shot in the season finale cliffhanger, but his exit was far from a creative deciosn.

Warner Bros. TV, who produced the show, demanded Fox fire Crawford after several on-set outbursts and set accident during an episode he was directing.

Damon Wayans, who was hurt in the accident, took to Twitter to explain his perspective on the firing, which he was supportive of. He also shared a flyer that someone on the production created that featured the words “Clayne Crawford is an Emotional Terrorist.”

Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all.. here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme pic.twitter.com/McGIwq3Krp — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

“Since Warner Bros. TV is not defending me at all, here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew.”

Monica Raymund (‘Chicago Fire’)

Over on NBC, Chicago Fire lost a major member of its cast in Monica Raymund.

Raymund, who played Gabriela Dawson, confirmed her exit after the season finale aired.

“It has been an honor to play Dawson on Chicago Fire and one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Raymund wrote. “I am so thankful for the journey and especially to all of you for watching, but I have made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in life.”

She added, “I’ll always be proud to have played a fierce paramedic with such an incredible cast and crew. On to the next! See you on the ice. Love, Monica.”

Jessica Capshaw (‘Grey’s Anatomy’)

Jessica Capshaw, who played Dr. Arizona Robbins, is one of two tough losses for Grey’s Anatomy this season.

After the news of her departure broke, Capshaw took to Twitter to reflect on her time playing Arizona.

“For the past ten years I have had the privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins but also being madly in love with playing her,” Capshaw began. “Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job. She was one of the firs members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever.”

She continued, “I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am so sad to see her go but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster. With a heart full of love, Jessica.”

Sarah Drew (‘Grey’s Anatomy’)

Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, was the other Grey’s cast member to depart the series.

The actress was apparently not expecting the news, which came after 9 years on the program.

“Hey guys,” Drew wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my 9 years here. That will come later.”

She added, “For now, I’d like to say: I love you, and I love April and her story isn’t over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Grey’s family all this week and next, so I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful.”

Paul Blackthorne (‘Arrow’)

Paul Blackthorne has been a mainstay on the CW superhero drama Arrow since it debuted in 2012. As Quentin Lance, Blackthorne has played both a powerful authority figure in Green Arrow’s (Stephen Amell) way, as well as a key ally at certain points throughout the series.

However, that run will be over at the end of Thursday night’s episode, as he bows out in what he describes as an “interesting exit” from the role.

“It’s a beautiful exit, actually,” Blackthorne told TV Line. “A very nice exit, as exits go!”

Alicia Keys (‘The Voice’)

While a judge leaving The Voice is a far from strange occurrence, it is still a major shakeup for the NBC reality competition.

Alicia Keys will exit the series once again once season 14 concludes. The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer also coaches seasons 11 and 12.

Coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are returning for season 15 alongside Jennifer Hudson, who coached season 13.

Cancellations

In addition to these exits, numerous other actors now find themselves as free agents after their shows either concluded or were cancelled.

See the full list of shows that were canceled in the past week’s sweep of renewal decisions.

ABC: Alex Inc., The Crossing, Deception, Designated Survivor, Inhumans, Kevin (Probably) Saves The World, The Middle, Quantico, Scandal

CBS: Kevin Can Wait, Living Biblically, Me, Myself & I; Superior Donuts, Scorpion, Wisdom of the Crowd, 9JKL

The CW: Valor, Life Sentence

Fox: The Exorcist, The Last Man on Earth, Lucifer, The Mick

NBC: The Brave, Shades of Blue, Rise, Taken