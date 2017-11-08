Celebrities in the Emmys Audience Had the Best Reactions to Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer rolled up to the Emmy Awards with Melissa McCarthy’s SNL podium for a bit that might just be the crown jewel of the night.

The former White House Press Secretary cracked a joke at his former employer’s expense.

“This will be the largest audienceto witness an Emmys…” he quipped, referencing the discrepancies with the inauguration crowd size reports.

The celebrities in the audience loved the hilarious moment.

Yep, this just happened…

Spicer was willing to poke fun at himself and the audience could not have been more on board.

Of course, Melissa McCarthy had a special connection to the moment and clearly got a kick out of it.

The crowd could barely handle it…

No one even tried to hide their surprise. And that means we’ll have reaction GIFs for the rest of the year.

Like these faces from the Modern Family cast.

Or this perfect moment:

Favorite reaction GIF of the night so far, @AnnaChlumsky seeing Sean Spicer. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/03sKpYKnvK — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 18, 2017

Celebrities weren’t the only ones who loved the moment.

As you might have guessed, Twitter had a lot to say about the moment.

The EMMYS just blew my mind!!!! Sean Spicer at #EmmysLive — Jose Angel Soto (@JSOTO279) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer just came out on The Emmys w t f — Jake (@IJakeBraden) September 18, 2017

This one might sum it up best:

