Celebrities in the Emmys Audience Had the Best Reactions to Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer rolled up to the Emmy Awards with Melissa McCarthy’s SNL podium for a bit that might just be the crown jewel of the night.

The former White House Press Secretary cracked a joke at his former employer’s expense.

“This will be the largest audienceto witness an Emmys…” he quipped, referencing the discrepancies with the inauguration crowd size reports.

The celebrities in the audience loved the hilarious moment.

Yep, this just happened…

Spicer was willing to poke fun at himself and the audience could not have been more on board.

Of course, Melissa McCarthy had a special connection to the moment and clearly got a kick out of it. 

Screen Shot 2017-09-17 at 7.17.35 PM

 

The crowd could barely handle it…

No one even tried to hide their surprise. And that means we’ll have reaction GIFs for the rest of the year. 

Like these faces from the Modern Family cast. 

Screen Shot 2017-09-17 at 7.17.23 PM 1

Or this perfect moment: 

 

Celebrities weren’t the only ones who loved the moment.

As you might have guessed, Twitter had a lot to say about the moment. 

This one might sum it up best:

To find out how to tune in to the 2017 Emmy Awards so you don’t miss any of the moments like this, check out our guide on how to watch.

