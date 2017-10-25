‘SEAL Team’ Next Episode Preview: South Sudan Embassy Mission Gets Tricky

This week’s episode of SEAL Team takes the group to South Sudan, where they have to help keep the peace at the U.S. embassy. CBS released two clips from the Oct. 25 episode “Collapse,” previewing the difficult mission that lies ahead.

The first clip is a scene from the team’s personal lives. Jason Hayes (David Borneaz) finds an envelope with his name written on it. Inside is a letter and a few documents.

“So. What are you gonna do?” the letter from Nate (Daniel Gillies), who died in the first episode, reads. “My luck ran out. Far’s this stuff goes, burn it. See you, Chief.”

The documents include passport copies with photos cut out of them.

“What the hell were you doing, Nate?” Jason says to himself.

In the second clip, Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) and Sonny (A.J. Buckley) watch as protesters march past the U.S. embassy in South Sudan. Meanwhile, Jason meets the ambassador, who doesn’t seem quite aware of the dire situation the embassy is in.

“All right, Mr. Ambassador, but you are the man in charge here,” Jason says. “That makes you responsible for everything.”

“Don’t I know it?” the ambassador says with a smirk.

The episode description for “Collapse” also teases a new step in Clay (Max Thieriot) and Stella’s (Alona Tal) relationship.

SEAL Team is in its first season and is one of a trio of patriotic shows that debuted this season. (The others are NBC’s The Brave and The CW’s Valor.) After only two episodes, CBS gave the show a full, 22-episode season order.

New episodes of SEAL Team air Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m.