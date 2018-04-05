CBS Not Airing ‘SEAL Team’ Wednesday Night

CBS will not air an episode of SEAL Team Wednesday night.

Listings show that the network will instead air a repeat episode of NCIS in its place at 10 p.m. ET.

No official reason for network’s programming decision was given, but the move is not out of the ordinary. The shift is most likely due to production schedules or a scheduled programming transition down the line.

The episode of NCIS that typical SEAL Team viewers can enjoy is the season 15 episode “Survival Instincts,” which originally aired on Feb. 6.

The episode shows jumping into action after a missing Navy commander’s body is found.

According to the CBS synopsis, “Vance orders Gibbs and the team to work with former FBI Agent Tobias “T.C.” Fornell (Joe Spano), the private investigator who was hired to locate him. Also, Bishop and Torres interview convicted investment advisor Albert Hathaway (Kevin Pollak) when the victim is linked to his highly publicized trial.”

SEAL TEAM will return April 11 with a brand new episode.

The episode is titled “Credible Threat” and sees the team protecting a group of politicians as they visit Jalalabad, Afganistan. The task gets tricky when a credible threat is made against their lives.

SEAL Team is currently in the midst of its first season and was recently picked up for a second season.

Everyone involved in the series seems excited about the future, including recurring actor Judd Lormand. Lormand, who plays Lieutenant Commander Eric Blackburn, recently chatted with Digital Journal about his experience working on the CBS drama so far.

“This was the best experience of my career, bar none,” Lormand said. “I love the content itself, the crew, the writers and the cast. It’s the best project I ever worked on. I am having the time of my life in this show. The reception we’ve gotten from the fans of the show has been incredible, especially the great feedback we’ve gotten from the military members.

He continued, “When I fly home, these days, when I go to the Atlanta airport, some of the military members that are there will pull me aside and tell me that they love the show, and that they watch it all the time. That is the best feeling in the world, knowing that we are doing a good job in their eyes. We have such good material coming out that hasn’t even aired yet.”

When it is not an off-week, SEAL Team airs at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS / Erik Voake