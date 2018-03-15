CBS Not Airing ‘SEAL Team’ on Wednesday Night

SEAL Team is taking a week off on CBS.

The freshman military drama will not be airing a new episode this week, with the network airing a rerun of NCIS in its time slot.

SEAL Team, starring David Boreanaz, will return with an all-new episode Wednesday, March 21. In the episode titled “Never Get Out of the Boat” Jason (Boreanaz) leads the SEAL Team on a dangerous daytime mission where Sonny (A.J. Buckley) is wounded and must now rely on Clay (Max Theriot) and his brothers to save his life. Also, Jason sees more of Amy, and Clay struggles with long distance relationship with Stella.

The network will be leading out of a brand new episode of Survivor: Ghost Island with a rerun of NCIS episode, “Double Down.” In the episode, Torres and Sloane protect Sen. John Phillips while he visits Afghanistan for the holidays, but they must return quickly to America when his son is put in the ICU. Elsewhere, Gibbs and the team investigate the events that led to the senator’s injuries.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of NAVY SEAls as they trailer, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Through the first two weeks of the season, SEAL Team was the most-viewed program on Wednesday nights. The series averaged 12.04 million viewers, and a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic, with the live +3 numbers. The third episode of the season saw 8 million viewers during its live telecast.

Along with Boreanaz, Buckley and Theriot, the series stars Jessica Pare, Neil Brown Jr. and Toni Brucks.

Buckley made headlines earlier this month after he and his wife Abigail Osche welcomed twin boys. Ranger Joseph Buckley was born at 5:45 p.m., weighing in at 4 lbs., 6 oz., and Bodhi Robert Buckley was born at 5:47 p.m., weighing 5 lbs.

“Our sons made their debut into this world tonight,” the couple said. “We are beyond thrilled to welcome them to our family. They need a little more help with breathing and will be in the NICU for now.”

SEAL Team‘s first season will consist of 22 episodes. The series airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by Criminal Minds.