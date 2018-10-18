‘SEAL Team’ Mourns Alana Hayes After Unexpected Death

SEAL Team‘s Jason Hayes suffered a tragic loss during the latest episode, leaving him to question his entire life.

The episode, titled “The Worst of Conditions,” dealt with the aftermath of the cliffhanger that Jason’s (David Boreanaz) wife Alana had been in an accident.

After Jason races to the hospital, the doctor tells him he’s sorry, but Alana (Michaela McManus) did not make it.

The show then sees as Clay Spenser (Max Theriot), Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) and other characters react to the tragic news of Alana’s passing, as they find out she was hit by a truck driver.

Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), who Jason had a falling out with before it happened, immediately ran to his friend’s side.

Fans of the series were shocked by the tragic death of Jason’s wife.

“Excuse me while I CRY,” one Twitter commented.

“Ray was running. Problems aside. That’s what family does,” another user wrote.

As Stella (Alona Tal) and Clay help with planning a memorial service for Alana, she asks her fiancee how he handles death on a day-to-day basis.

“How do you deal with death all the time?” Stella asks.

“I’ve never dealt with this, when it had to with someone’s wife,” Clay admits. “We don’t do this. I can’t even imagine.”

The death leaves Emma (Kerri Medders) feeling angry and inconsolable, as Jason deals with his grief by detaching from all his friends and loved ones.

“I don’t care what they have to say, the ‘I’m sorrys’, ‘how’s it going Jason,’ ‘can I get you something?’ he says to Ray, adding that he can’t help but feel he’s doing everything wrong, including in his work with the team.

Later, Emma wonders if her father is less affected by her mother’s death given all the men he has to bury in his line of business.

“Your parents may have had problems but he loved your mom very much. This is more than hard for your dad honey,” her grandmother says Emma. “I think this is going to be the hardest thing for him ever.”

Jason then walks into the service and fixes his eyes on Emma, the two hug and he comforts her as he cries until the party ends and only they are left at the house.

“Hanging in there! [SEAL Team] is bringing a different type of torture tonight. The kind that just repeatedly stabs at your heart & makes you want to devour a jar of Nutella,” another Twitter user wrote.

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.