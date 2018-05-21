‘Scorpion’ Fans Launch Petition to Save Canceled CBS Series

Scorpion fans are not taking the news of their favorite show’s cancellation sitting down.

CBS announced earlier Saturday it would not be going forward with a fifth season of the series, despite solid ratings. Fans of the series decided to do something and started a petition to bring the show back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We want to renew scorpion and we are gutted that CBS have cancelled it! If all of the scorpion fans pull together then we can make it possible for another series!!!! Scorpion hasn’t just been a program we watch we have all learnt so much from each individual character and they have all touched our hearts! This can’t be the end! Keep tweeting and sharing this petition” the description for the petition on Change.org

As of 9:30 p.m. ET, the petition had gathered 581 signatures.

Actor Robert Patrick, who played Cabe Gallo on the CBS drama, confirmed the news of the cancellation earlier Saturday.

“Thank you to all the fans!” Patrick wrote. “The writers, the crew, the cast, and CBS. It’s been a great story to tell and a hell of a run! On to the next!”

Reports from several outlets surfaced on Saturday morning that stated Scorpion, which ran for four seasons, was canceled. However, those outlets took down their reports not long after publication.

After Patrick sent out his tweet, outlets republished those reports, with CBS confirming the show had reached its end. This means the show warps up its run with 93 episodes total.

The show had been on the bubble for cancellation as networks make final changes to their fall lineups.

Actor Riley B. Smith, who plays Ralph Dineen on Scorpion, was one of the many who tried rally report for the series on Twitter in recent days.

“I can’t express how much I truly appreciate all of the support we are getting from you all,” Smith said on Tuesday. “It means more than you know. We should know one way or another soon, but either way I’m glad to say y’all have been along for the ride!”

Smith followed up those remarks by retweeting numerous tweets about saving the shows, as well as issuing another statement on Friday. He touched on the fact that more than 200 cast and crew members were waiting on news of a renewal or cancellation and hoping for the best.

“We are waiting in painstaking anticipation as you are to hear news about Scorpion,” Smith wrote. “Imagine leaving work not knowing if you will ever work or even see again the group of over 200 people, some who feel like family, you have lived experiences with for 4 years.”