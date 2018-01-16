Scoot McNairy Cast In Season 3 of HBO’s ‘True Detective’

The cast of True Detective‘s upcoming third season just got a little more Western.

Scoot McNairy, star of the Netflix limited series Godless, has been cast alongside Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff in the upcoming season of the Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO anthology crime series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, the third season will follow the story of a gruesome crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from northwest Arkansas.

McNairy will play Tom, a father who suffers a terrible loss which ties his fate to that of two state police detectives over ten years.

McNairy played the role of Sheriff Bill McNue on Godless and recently wrapped The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter with Josh Brolin and Danny McBride. He also was recently cast in The H Collective’s upcoming feature The Parts You Lose and is coming off a four-season run on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, which ended in October.

Pizzolatto is the sole writer of True Detective‘s third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. Jeremy Saulnier is the Season 3 director alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut.

Pizzolatto, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Saulnier and returning executive producers Scott Stephens; Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who starred in Season 1; Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Season 1; along with Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.