‘Schitt’s Creek’ Announces Sixth and Final Season

Schitt’s Creek creators Dan and Eugene Levy have announced that the show’s upcoming sixth season will be its final one.

Taking to Twitter, Dan shared a joint statement from him and Eugene, who is his father on the show and in real life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020,” the statement began. “We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we have decided Season 6 will be our last.”

“We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning,” the statement continued. “It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.”

To Our Dear Fans… pic.twitter.com/FIXjD3gbzA — dan levy (@danjlevy) March 21, 2019

Brad Schwartz, the president of the Pop channel, also commented on the final season of the show, saying, “Schitt’s Creek is that rare zeitgeist show that creates incredible fandom, catalyzes culture and receives best-of-television critical praise for its intelligence, character development, laughter and heart.”

“Schitt’s Creek has given all of us a joyous gift that, in my opinion, places the show among the very best. Everyone at Pop could not be more proud than to have been associated with what Dan Levy and Eugene Levy created alongside this amazing cast and crew,” he added. “While we will miss this gem with all our heart, we are thrilled that the show will end its run exactly as the show’s creators intended.”

Sally Catto, the general manager of programming for CBC, shared her feelings on the end of the series, praising the cast and creators for all their hard work, per Variety.

“Dan and Eugene have created a brilliant and irreverent series that has struck a powerful chord with audiences in Canada and around the world, fueled by stellar writing, sharp humor, an outstanding cast and a wardrobe for the ages,” she said.

“The show’s reversal of fortune storyline has been mined not just for comedy but to share an empowering message about acceptance and authenticity,” Catto added. “We couldn’t be more proud to have commissioned this original comedy and respect the team’s creative decision to wrap up the series at a time that feels right for them. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on their achievement and contribution to Canadian comedy legacy.”

Schitt’s Creek is also available on Netflix in the U.S. and other markets.