‘Scandal’: Air Force Two Highjacking Leads to Shocking [Spoiler] Reveal

Scandal took on dangerous hackings, putting two of its main characters in danger… or at least it looks that way.

As they were embarking on a trip to Lisbon, vice president Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) and Attorney General David Rosen (Joshua Malina) find themselves held hostage after “cyber pirates” hack and take control of Air Force Two, redirecting it on course to attack the U.S.

Cyrus and David manage to make contact with Quinn and the team but they are unsure how to save them.

Later, Cyrus and David discuss David’s relationship with Abby, they are getting serious, however both of them look out the window and realize there are fight jets surrounding the aircraft, meaning if they can’t figure out a way to regain control, they will be blown to pieces.

Cyrus is convinced Jake (Scott Foley) is behind the attack, claiming he is in control of President Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) since Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) was fired.

Later, Cyrus addresses the crew and reporters aboard the plane, as a reporter with a hidden phone records the speech.

“If I’d have known where we’d be right now, I’d have called my daughter. Hell, I’d even called my ex, told him everything he was right about that I never wanted to admit. But actually I’m not here to talk about regrets, I’m here to talk about patriotism.”

His speech is broadcast live to the entire country, as he tells his fellow passengers that the jets surrounding the plane are there to ensure the safety of Americans, and that he is proud to die for if that means others are safe.

Mellie confronts Jake and asks him if he had anything to do with the hack. He reassures her he didn’t do anything, and asks Mellie to give him an order.

When there’s minute left before the fighter jets shoot, Cyrus and David drink and start to say goodbye to each other.

When the military is about to shoot the plane down, Quinn (Katie Lowes) and the rest of the gladiators manage to save the hack in time.

The incident propelled Cyrus to political stardom, ensuring a successful future once Mellie’s tenure is over.

Later, Olivia visits Cyrus to talk about what happened. She talks to him about how Jake was not able to go to a dinner that would ensure his political future because of the attack, and how the incident played beautifully for Cyrus’ future.

“Gambling’s for fools Liv,” Cyrus says.

Olivia then asks him why he would stage the terrorist attack so early into Mellie’s tenure. He coyly teases his plan is not over.

“What are you planning to do?” Olivia asks. Looks like Mellie will have to watch her back.

