‘Saved by the Bell’ Fans Erupt After Reboot Announcement

Saved By the Bell fans couldn’t believe their eyes Tuesday when NBCUniversal announced the classic ’80s and ’90s sitcom was officially getting a reboot on the company’s newly-named streaming service, Peacock. The reboot is confirmed to star Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who dated throughout most of the original seres as their respective characters, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

The reboot’s official logline reveals that Mark-Paul Gosselaar‘s character, Zack Morris, went on to become elected as the California governor, leading many fans to wonder if Gosselaar is in talks to appear in the new series.

“When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality,” the logline reads.

Saved By the Bell followed a close-knit group of six friends at Bayside High School in Palisades, California throughout its original run at NBC from 1989 to 1992. In addition to Lopez, Berkley and Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies and Dennis Haskins also starred.

Peacock’s Saved By the Bell reboot will be written and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock). Peter Engel — who was executive producer on the original show as well as spinoffs The College Years and The New Class — and Franco Bario — who produced on all three of those series — will also executive produce.

Peacock will also feature a Punky Brewster reboot, led by Soleil Moon Frye, who will reprise an adult version of her titular character, an orphan who is being raised by a foster father (George Gaynes). The original series created by David W. Duclon ran for four seasons from 1984 to 1988, two on NBC and two in syndication.

The titles were unveiled along with several other original offerings set for the newly named streaming service, set to launch in April 2020, including a rebooted Battlestar Gallactica that will be executive produced by Mr. Robot‘s and Homecoming‘s EP Sam Esmail.

All the reboots will be part of the 15,000 hours of content expected at launchtime, spanning original and library titles along with movies from the NBCU family.