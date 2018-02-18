‘Saturday Night Live’ off Tonight Due to Winter Olympics

Saturday Night Live is giving up its time slot for more Winter Olympics coverage.

NBC will not be airing an episode of the long-running variety sketch series Saturday, Feb. 17, to make room for network coverage of the winter games in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

According to the AT&T U-Verse schedule, NBC will be airing an additional hour of coverage starting at 11:30 p.m. ET as “Ted Ligety seeks to join Italy’s Alberto Tomba as the only-back-to-back Olympic champs in giant slalom; Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper compete in slopestyle.”

Then at 12:30 p.m. ET, the network will be airing an encore of their primetime coverage of the games including the first part of the giant slalom and slopestyle competitions, short track, ski jumping and the women’s skeleton gold medal final.

Many network television shows are taking a break from airing new episodes during the Winter Olympics as viewers tend to be more interested in the coverage of the games.

Saturday Night Live will be back with all-new episodes March 3 with former NBA star Charles Barkley taking over hosting duties and rap group Migos as the musical guest.

Barkley previously hosted the show in 2012. He has hosted the show three times.

Migos recently released their new album Culture II, featuring singles “Notice Me” featuring Post Malone, “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake and the hit single “Motorsport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Natalie Portman, Sam Rockwell, Jessica Chastain and Will Ferrell have served as the show’s hosts in 2018. Dua Lipa, Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan and Halsey have acted as musical guests.

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games have been underway since Feb. 8 and are expected to wrap up Feb. 25. Coverage can be found on NBC, NBC Sports, USA and other networks, as well as online.

The Olympic Channel makes its debut in 2018, and NBC will have 20 hours of Olympics coverage daily on it. You can also stream every event or watch on-demand on your mobile device, tablet or connected TV by downloading the NBC Sports app.

This year’s Games mark the first time all time zones in the United States will be able to watch the live events instead of seeing delayed replays during prime time viewing hours.

Saturday Night Live typically airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.