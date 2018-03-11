‘Saturday Night Live’: Vanessa Bayer Returns as Meteorologist Dawn Lazarus

Vanessa Bayer made a surprising return to Saturday Night Live, playing her Weekend Update meteorologist character Dawn Lazarus to comment on the extreme winter weather hitting the northeast.

During the bit, Dawn once again proved to be a completely inefficient meteorologist, and is still shy. Everything she said was useless to the audience at home. At one point, she even had her back to the studio audience!

Love having @vanessabayer back in 8H! HAP! pic.twitter.com/0rH3fyIzQT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 11, 2018

“We’re looking at not one, but two, but two big biggies,” Dawn said. “Some of the biggest bigs we’ve seen in quite a times. Absolutely dump after dump. Wow.”

Dawn made her Weekend Update debut last season, and it was her first time on live television. Her forecast was completely nonsensical then, just as it was on Saturday.

Bayer left SNL at the end of last season. She was on the show for seven seasons, and played several unforgettable characters, including Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, Miley Cyrus and Best Friends with Fred Armisen.

Her return came as a complete shock to viewers at home.

Since leaving SNL, Bayer has appeared on Netflix’s Love and is now working on a film called Ibiza. She also starred in the 2015 movie Trainwreck with Amy Schumer.

Bayer left SNL amicably. She told The Hollywood Reporter last summer she just felt like it was time to leave.

“It felt like it was time for me,” she said. “I had seven seasons and just felt like it was time for someone else to do that job.”

Bayer said her favorite sketch character was Jacob.

“He feels the closest to my personality. The shyness and awkwardness is at the core of me,” Bayer told THR. “I went to bar and bat mitzvahs every weekend when I was in seventh grade, so I was basing this off of all these boys who were way too young to be doing something so formal and were acting so weird. “