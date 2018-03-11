Sterling K. Brown Parodies Ben Carson in ‘This Is Us’ Sketch

This Is Us is known for making fans cry every week, and Saturday Night Live‘s sketch just made us cry from laughter.

With This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown hosting the long-running NBC variety show for the first time, SNL took the opportunity to make fun at the successful drama series. During the sketch, a parody of a This Is Us promo, Brown is seen as former presidential candidate and cabinet member Dr. Ben Carson.

“Dr. Ben Carson, what’s wrong?”

“All of it. All of it is wrong,” Carson replies as a narrator calls the show a drama captivating all of America.

The sketch then shows Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders denying President Donald Trump’s affair with Stormy Daniels, as she sees post-its telling her to stop lying on her podium.

“The number one drama in America,” which SNL hilariously titles This Is U.S.

“The real life drama happening in our government everyday. Which critics are calling ‘like This Is Us but without the parts that feel good.’”

Brown is then talking to his wife who tells him he’ll make a great surgeon general, he clarifies that he runs the Department of Housing and Urban Development, inciting laughter from the character played by Leslie Jones.

The sketch includes Kate McKinnon’s impression of KellyAnne Conway and promises “hella crying.”

Earlier Saturday, the variety series teased the upcoming sketch with a hilarious parody poster showing SNL cast members looking emotional, alongside a smirking Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson. Brown shared his excitement for the coveted hosting gig when it was announced in late February.

“This is truly a dream come true. I’ve watched [Saturday Night Live] since I was a baby. To finally get to host is one of the more surreal moments of my life, but it’s gonna be awesome.

Musical guest James Bay joined Brown during Saturdays’ all new episode. After Brown, NBC announced Bill Hader, a former regular cast member, will return to host the show March 17 with Arcade Fire as the musical guest.

Brown is a veteran of Hollywood, but recently rose to prominence after an award-winning performance in Ryan Murphy’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He then was cast in the fan-favorite role of Randall on This Is Us, which has become one of the NBC’s most-watched television series.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. This Is Us will air its second season finale at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.