‘Saturday Night Live’ Pokes Fun at Royal Wedding Preacher Bishop Michael Curry

Less than 24 hours after the royal wedding, Saturday Night Live parodied Bishop Michael Curry’s marathon sermon after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Kenan Thompson played Curry in a “Weekend Update” segment.

#SNL didn’t waste time 😂😂😂 Kenan Thompson as Bishop Michael Curry #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/95l05tfndL — The Lue Crew (@TheLueCrew) May 20, 2018

“Thank the Lord, it is good to be around black folks again,” Thompson said at the beginning.

Michael Che then asked him how the wedding was.

“Did you see it? It was tough man, real tough,” Thompson said. “I preached and testified while 500 really stuffy English people looked at me.”

Thompson said it “felt like somebody opened a chicken and waffles kiosk in the middle of a Pottery Barn” to be at the wedding.

“Michael, I’m up there giving my all, and a sea of white faces is just looking back at me, and I thought, ‘Oh Lord help me, this must be what it’s like to be Darius Rucker,” Thompson said as he slammed his fist on the table.

Thompson also confirmed this was the first time he had ever done a royal wedding before. The biggest wedding he delivered a sermon at before was Scottie Pippen’s.

As for why he got good reviews for his sermon, Thompson said it was because it was all about love.

“Love is great. Love is redemptive. Love can change the world. And love is what makes a Subaru a Subaru,” Thompson said.

Thompson also dismissed critics who said the sermon was too long: “They told me I had five minutes, but the good Lord multiplied it into a cool 16.”

Now that he’s a famous preacher, Curry says he will either be wiretapped by the FBI or audited by the IRS.

The real Curry became an instant sensation thanks to his electrifying speech at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after Harry and Markle tied the knot. Curry is a Chicago-born Bishop, and the first African American to lead the Episcopal Church.

The main theme of Curry’s sermon was the power of love.

“There’s power in love. Love can help and heal when nothing else can. Love can lift up and liberate for living when nothing else will,” Curry said. “There’s power in love to show us the way to live. Set me as a seal on your heart, for love is as strong as death. And the love that brings two people together is the same love that can bind them together, Whether on mountaintops of happiness and through valleys of hardship.”

He continued, “Love is strong as death. It’s flashes are flashes of fire. Many waters cannot quench love. Love can see you through! There’s power in love.”

