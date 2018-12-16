‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Pete Davidson Is Doing ‘Fine’ After NYPD Welfare Check

The New York Police Department reported that Pete Davidson is “fine” after his ominous social media post on Saturday.

Davidson is still expected to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend, despite his apparently suicidal post on Instagram earlier in the day. The police visited Davidson for a wellness check afterward and told reporters from The New York Times that he is “fine.”

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote just before deleting his Instagram account altogether. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

The post came after a long and strange morning on Twitter. Oddly enough, it began with Kanye West, who was posting about mental health and psychiatric medication. In the process, the rapper lashed out at Ariana Grande, Davidson’s ex-fiance, for a tweet she had posted on Thursday urging her fans to listen to her song rather than reading West’s tweets.

Grande apologized to West, expressing her hope that she had not “triggered” him as he struggled with his mental health. At that point, Davidson jumped in. He alarmed some fans by endorsing West’s posts, in staunch defiance of the position he had taken earlier in the year.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

Back in September, West held the SNL audience captive with an unscripted monologue about the cultural and political divid within America. He was booed off stage, and the next week Davidson responded to West in a segment on Weekend Update. He urged the rapper to take the medications he had been prescribed.

“Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass,” he advised.

After his split with Grande, Davidson blocked the singer on Instagram. While he made a few lighthearted jokes about the situation, he also made it clear that he was having a hard time with the outpouring of hate from Grande’s dedicated fan base online. Still, after his post on Saturday, Grande revealed that she was at the studio in case he needed her for anything.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote. “I know [you] have everyone [you] need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

Her tweets have also since been deleted. SNL begins at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.