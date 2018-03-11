‘Saturday Night Live’ Pokes Fun at ‘The Bachelor’ Finale and Robert Mueller in Opening Skit

Saturday Night Live got topical with its cold open on Saturday night, parodying both The Bachelor‘s shocking finale and the ongoing investigation into the 2016 Presidential Election.

The skit starts with Cecily Strong playing Becca Kufrin, the contestant who was famously dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the season finale of this season of The Bachelor. However, instead of Arie, in walked Kate McKinnon dressed in full makeup as Robert Muller.

And instead of breaking up with her over a relationship, McKinnon had a different message to deliver. She said that instead of challenging President Donald Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia over the 2016 election, he was going to pursue the potential charges of obstruction of justice.

Strong, still channeling Kufrin, took the announcement just like her real-life counterpart during the break-up. And just like in the break-up, McKinnon refused to leave and awkwardly demanded closure from Strong.

Based on the Twitter reaction, fans at home loved the sketch.

“So that’s it, he’s just gonna be president for 2 more years?”

“They are nailing this skit,” a user by the name of Chelsea wrote.

“Whoa!!! The opening sketch that mashes up “The Bachelor” with Becca and Ari breaking up with Robert Mueller is brilliant!!!!” another added.

“How is Kate McKinnon playing Robert Mueller AND Arie so perfectly all at once?!” asked a Twitter user, while another added, “I ship Robert Mueller and Becca K.”

“I’m not sure anyone who isn’t a Bachelor watcher got how hilarious that was but it was worth it for me,” another Twitter user wrote.

“‘So that’s it, he’s just gonna be president for 2 more years?’ ‘Honestly, probably 6,’ Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong’s delivery in this sketch is so incredible,” another chimed in.