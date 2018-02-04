‘Saturday Night Live’: Twitter Has Lots to Say About Dua Lipa Performance

Dua Lipa brought the party to Saturday Night Live.

The British singer stopped by the long-running variety series to serve as musical guest, performing her hit singles “New Rules.”

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease her performances with a promotional video from the show.

Instagram user guillermoxf commented on the video to congratulate the singer on the gig, but also confronting her for cancelling a prior commitment after booking the Saturday Night Live performance.

“You cancelled your show in Houston for this. Not too mad. Get that promo,” he wrote.

Fans of the variety series took to Twitter to praise the performance.

SHE’S DOING SO GOOD I LOVE HER OMG #SNL — fatima (@heardtroye) February 4, 2018

I actually think this song has a good message and I wish I had music like this when I was 16 and dumb! #SNL — Marissa Breton Emanuele (@HiThisIsMarissa) February 4, 2018

I LOOOOOOVE Dua Lipa’s voice. #SNL — Travy K (@travytypo) February 4, 2018

oh my god… @DUALIPA you really did that I’m so proud #SNL — jason brown ☕️🎄 (@_JasonBrown21) February 4, 2018

Not all people were into Lipa’s performance however, many taking the opportunity to criticize the state of modern mainstream music.

Couldn’t Natalie P just have been the musical act for #snl tonight? Would have been better than this crap — Michael James Ω (@MichaelJamesNCA) February 4, 2018

This poor girl is singing inside a 30 gallon trash bag. #SNL — Brian (@_brian_daly) February 4, 2018

I always feel like people on #SNL be lip syncing — Anchors Aweigh (@Kevinhennessy23) February 4, 2018

This girl is cute, but her music is garbage. She’s a brunette Taylor Swift. #SNL — Dr. Joshtavious Marino M.D. Esquire (@JoshMarino420) February 4, 2018

I’m a white guy with zero rythem and I can 💯 dance better than that.. #SNL — Dominic Malpiedi (@entasisX) February 4, 2018

Lipa was one of many musicians to wear a white rose to the Grammy’s on January 28 to bring awareness to the Time’s Up movement. The performer is also set to perform at Bonnaroo in June.

Natalie Portman hosted Saturday’s episode of the variety sketch series, with Lipa as musical guest. The actress was there to promote her upcoming thriller Anhilation, coming to theaters February 23.