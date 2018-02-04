TV Shows

‘Saturday Night Live’: Twitter Has Lots to Say About Dua Lipa Performance

Dua Lipa brought the party to Saturday Night Live.The British singer stopped by the long-running […]

Dua Lipa brought the party to Saturday Night Live.

The British singer stopped by the long-running variety series to serve as musical guest, performing her hit singles “New Rules.”

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to tease her performances with a promotional video from the show.

Don’t miss @nbcsnl TONIGHT! 💕💥💕💥 // shot by @maryellenmatthewsnyc

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

Instagram user guillermoxf commented on the video to congratulate the singer on the gig, but also confronting her for cancelling a prior commitment after booking the Saturday Night Live performance.

“You cancelled your show in Houston for this. Not too mad. Get that promo,” he wrote.

Fans of the variety series took to Twitter to praise the performance.

Not all people were into Lipa’s performance however, many taking the opportunity to criticize the state of modern mainstream music.

Lipa was one of many musicians to wear a white rose to the Grammy’s on January 28 to bring awareness to the Time’s Up movement. The performer is also set to perform at Bonnaroo in June.

Natalie Portman hosted Saturday’s episode of the variety sketch series, with Lipa as musical guest. The actress was there to promote her upcoming thriller Anhilation, coming to theaters February 23.

