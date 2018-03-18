John Goodman, Fred Armisen Cameo in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open

John Goodman returns as Rex Tillerson: “It’s just crazy how one day you’re the CEO of Exxon, a 50 billion dollar company, and the next day, you get fired by a man who used to sell steaks in the mail.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/8YG2KeplOI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

Saturday Night Live this week opened with a parody of Anderson Cooper’s AC360, and the sketch brought in some familiar faces to play current and former political personalities.

John Goodman, who is set to star in the revival of Roseanne in the coming weeks, appeared on the show as Rex Tillerson, the former U.S. Secretary of State who was fired this past week. Host Bill Hader also made an appearance as Anthony Scaramucci and Fred Armisen returned to the show to reprise his role as “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff.

Goodman was asked to address the rumors that he was on the toilet when he learned he was fired from his government position. He tried to keep a straight face but broke a glass in frustration.

“I’m fine. It’s just crazy how one day you’re the CEO of Exxon, a $50 billion company, and the next day you get fired by a man who used to sell steaks in the mail,” Goodman said.

“Rex Tillerson, obviously still processing this,” Alex Moffat as Cooper said.

Hader and Armisen then entered the scene, with Hader’s Scaramucci continuously saying something incriminating and forgetting he’s on live television and Wolfee making wild claims about the Trump administration yet not backing it up when questioned.

“It’s worse, much much worse,” Armisen said. “People don’t know this but Trump would line up his staff and use a laser pointer and circle their love handles every day.”

“Wow, is that really true,” Moffat asked.

“Yeah…” Armisen said.

“Trump is a moron!” Goodman randomly blurted out. “I’m sorry, I just done blurted that one out. Feels nice to say what I want. Call Jurassic Park because the Rexy is loose!”

Moffat then asked the room who was next to go in the Trump administration.

“Oh yeah, Jared Kushner is next to go. The guy is in debt up to his cahones. The Russians, the Saudis, Tommy Toupee down at the aqueduct. Hold on, you’re not recording this, right?”

“Yes, we’re on live TV,” Moffat responding.

“Oy, Anthony, you stepped in it again!” Hader said, while shouting fake Italian phrases.

The room was then asked who would take over the FBI now, to which Armisen said it was down to either Milwaukee sheriff David Clark or the television character Monk.

“Are you sure about that?” Moffat questioned.

“Oh come on, it sounds right, doesn’t it?” Armisen said.