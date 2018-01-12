‘Saturday Night Live’: Jessica Chastain, Will Ferrell to Host in January

Saturday Night Live announced their host and musical act line-up for the rest of January.

Jessica Chastain, who stars in the Molly’s Game, will host the sketch comedy series Jan. 20. Pop singer Troye Sivan will be the musical guest.

The week after, former SNL cast member Will Ferrell will take over hosting duties with musical guest Chris Stapleton. The show will then break for most of February during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics, according to TVLine.

Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell, from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, will kick off the January shows Saturday with musical guest Halsey.