TV Shows

‘Saturday Night Live’ Books Chadwick Boseman, Cardi B for Next Episode

Saturday Night Live will be hosting the King of Wakanda for its next episode.The long running […]

By

Saturday Night Live will be hosting the King of Wakanda for its next episode.

The long running variety sketch series will be taking a two-week break and returning for a new episode hosted by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, with rapper Cardi B as the musical guest, on April 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The variety series took to Twitter to announce the matchup.

“Don’t miss [SNL] on April 7.”

Boseman joins Bill Hader, Sterling K. Brown and Charles Barkley as hosts this season.

Cardi B, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with rapper Offset, will be releasing her first album in April including hit singles “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi.”

First-time host Boseman is currently promoting Black Panther. His previous credits include Jackie Robinson biopic 42 and the James Brown film, Get on Up.

Fans of the duo cheered for the announcement on Twitter, starting the countdown to the upcoming episode.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts