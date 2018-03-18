‘Saturday Night Live’ Books Chadwick Boseman, Cardi B for Next Episode

Saturday Night Live will be hosting the King of Wakanda for its next episode.

The long running variety sketch series will be taking a two-week break and returning for a new episode hosted by Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, with rapper Cardi B as the musical guest, on April 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The variety series took to Twitter to announce the matchup.

“Don’t miss [SNL] on April 7.”

Boseman joins Bill Hader, Sterling K. Brown and Charles Barkley as hosts this season.

Cardi B, who recently announced she’s expecting her first child with rapper Offset, will be releasing her first album in April including hit singles “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi.”

First-time host Boseman is currently promoting Black Panther. His previous credits include Jackie Robinson biopic 42 and the James Brown film, Get on Up.

Fans of the duo cheered for the announcement on Twitter, starting the countdown to the upcoming episode.

Chadwick Boseman & Cardi B as host & musical guest? #SNL pic.twitter.com/rJSb3QomnF — Vibranium Thing (@Debonair_David) March 18, 2018

Cardi B is a good rapper! I’m sure she will nail it on April 7th! #SNL — Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) March 18, 2018

I’m here for #SNL on Apr 7th @chadwickboseman is hosting with musical guest Cardi B should be 🔥 — Rena Bien (@RoyalRebeller) March 18, 2018

Cardi B is a good rapper! I’m sure she will nail it on April 7th! #SNL — Aaron J. (@TheRealAJ_) March 18, 2018

cardi b and chadwick boseman will be on #SNL I REPEAT. CARDI B AND CHADWICK BOSEMAN WILL BE ON SNL! pic.twitter.com/Td5RKEgvZR — kardi killmonger (@strugglations) March 18, 2018

I’m not sure if I’m more excited to Chadwick to be hosting or that Cardi B is musical guest I’m screaming of excitement right now!! #SNL — Val Reyes♡ (@TheTinyValReyes) March 18, 2018

CHADWICK BOSEMAN AND CARDI B APRIL 7th BABY!!!! #SNL — Val Reyes♡ (@TheTinyValReyes) March 18, 2018

Sooooo April 7 is the next episode, long ways away but it’ll be another blackity black episode, Chadwick Boseman #BlackPanther and Cardi B. #SNL — Cameron Byrd (@ByrdMan1328) March 18, 2018

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.