‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Lose It During Cardi B Performance

Cardi B made her Saturday Night Live debut and Twitter is losing its mind.

The rapper stopped by the long-running variety series and performed a “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” medley and “Be Careful” from her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which was released Friday.

Fans of the “Bodak Yellow” crooner flooded Twitter with messages of support for Cardi’s succcess.

Cardi looking so pretty. #snl — Terri Black & Q.Bee (@whocaresqt) April 8, 2018

Cardi B looks like a super fancy lizard and I’m enjoying it. #SNL pic.twitter.com/ivrj4hTDmo — ♋️ AK ♋️ (@alxkinley) April 8, 2018

Not everyone was a fan, however, as some Saturday Night Live fans criticized the singer’s performance choices and her appearance.

Cardi said y’all ain’t seeing her belly until she’s good and ready. #SNL pic.twitter.com/JKSaGklQLs — April (@ReignOfApril) April 8, 2018

So is this confirmation Cardi B is *cough* expecting? #SNL — S-A.Delight.To.Read-Jenkins (@essayjenkins) April 8, 2018

Mom trying to take in Cardi B: *shakes head, stank face* #snl pic.twitter.com/EowNVzdlwQ — I tell you what… (@HollyLynnea) April 8, 2018

Cardi shared the spotlight with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who served as host for the April 7 episode.

Aside from being busy with promoting her debut album, Cardi B has been dealing with rumors she is pregnant with her first child.

TMZ reported the rapper was pregnant on Feb. 14, although the rapper has not confirmed the news.

She performed at an event in Minneapolis during the Super Bowl, and one of her reps told a venue staffer she did not want to be in a “party atmosphere.” Instead of alcohol, she drank Fiji water and stayed by the stage. According to the staffer, the rep said Cardi was three to four months pregnant.

Cardi B has denied her pregnancy on Instagram and refused to answer a question about it during a recent interview with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

“I feel like people just got to tune in a little bit on my album and they will know a little bit more because I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” the 25-year-old said. “I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy.”

She continued, “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t [sic] arrive, then you gonna know what the f— is going on.”

Cardi got engaged to rapper Offset in October, 2017. He makes an appearance on Invasion of Privacy‘s track “Drip,” along with his Migos groupmates Quavo and Takeoff.

Saturday Night Live airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.