‘Saturday Night Live’ Books Tina Fey, Nicki Minaj for Season Finale

Saturday Night Live is betting on star power for its season 43 finale.

One week away from #SNLFinale with Tina Fey and @NICKIMINAJ! pic.twitter.com/0BaCrmnXsX — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 13, 2018

The long-running variety sketch series will enlist Tina Fey to host the final episode before going on its summer break, along with musical guest Nicki Minaj.

Fey will celebrate her sixth hosting gig on the show, for which she once served as head writer and anchor of “Weekend Update.” According to Variety, she was hired as a writer in 1997 and promoted to head writer two years later. She handled “Weekend Update” duties from 2000-2006.

Fey then went on to create and star in NBC hit series 30 Rock after the end of her Saturday Night Live tenure. She currently works behind the scenes, and has made a few appearances on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and NBC’s recently canceled series Great News, and she also opened her first Broadway musical, an adaptation of her 2004 movie, Mean Girls.

Minaj made a triumphant return last week with the release of two singles, “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li,” ahead of her upcoming all release following up 2014’s The Pinkprint. The rapper also released a collaboration with Young Thug, “Anybody,” as well as collaborations with Post Malone and Playboi Carti.

Minaj made fans happy Monday, when she announced her next studio album, Queen, will be released June 15.

Saturday Night Live teased the season finale in the midst of the episode hosted by Amy Schumer, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves.

Schumer is currently promoting her new film, I Feel Pretty, as she returned to host the show for a second time.

Musgraves has had a whirlwind few weeks following the release of her album Golden Hour, with hit songs “High Horse” and “Space Cowboy.”

Prior to Schumer’s episode Donald Glover hosted and performed as his musical persona Childish Gambino. Glover premiered new song “This Is America”, with the music video breaking YouTube viewing records.

The 34-year-old Glover has a long history with NBC, since he was a writer on 30 Rock and also starred on the cult comedy Community. Today, he is best known as the writer and creator of FX’s Atlanta, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy. He also picked up Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy and Outstanding Director for the episode “B.A.N.”

Glover will star as a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens on May 25. The role was originated by Billy Dee Williams in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

The season finale of Saturday Night Live will air May 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.