Ryan Murphy Reveals Full Cast of Sarah Paulson’s Netflix Show ‘Ratched’

Producer Ryan Murphy has revealed the full cast list of Sarah Paulson‘s upcoming Netflix show Ratched.

Taking to Instagram, Murphy wrote, “RATCHED on Netflix starts shooting in a couple weeks. On behalf of myself and Ms. Sarah Catharine Paulson who plays the title role and is also a big fancy producer on it, we are thrilled to announce our amazing cast…a true murderers’ row of talent.”

“So many of these actors are supremely talented folks who Sarah and I have both longed to work with,” he added, then going on to list the stars.

“The Ratched Principal Players, in alphabetical order: JON JON BRIONES, CHARLIE CARVER, JUDY DAVIS, HARRIET HARRIS, CYNTHIA NIXON, HUNTER PARRISH, AMANDA PLUMMER, COREY STOLL, SHARON STONE AND FINN WITTROCK.

“More to come, but come on…Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT,” Murphy concluded.

Scroll down to take a closer look at each new co-star and let us know in the comments who you are most excited about!

Sarah Paulson

Known for: American Horror Story, Bird Box, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

In Ratched, Paulson will star as the title character Nurse Mildred Ratched, who first appeared on screen in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, as played by Louise Fletcher.

Notably, the character also appeared in the ABC fantasy-drama Once Upon A Time, and was played by actress Ingrid Torrance.

Sharon Stone

Known for: Basic Instinct, Casino, The Quick and the Dead and The Specialist.

Sharon Stone is an iconic actress who has been gracing both the small and sliver screens for many years now, serving up some of the best acting performances ever committed to film.

At this time there is no word on who Stone will be playing in Ratched.

Cynthia Nixon

Known for: Sex and the City, Killing Reagan and The Big C.

Nixon is certainly well-known for her role as Miranda on HBO’s female-centric dramady Sex and the City, but she has appeared in number of other film and TV projects, as well as in numerous stage shows.

At this time there is no word on who Nixon will be playing in Ratched.

Jon Jon Briones

Known for: American Horror Story: Apocalypse, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Designated Survivor.

According to reports, Briones will be playing the head doctor in charge of the hospital where Nurse Ratched works.

Finn Wittrock

Known for: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, American Horror Story and If Beale Street Could Talk.

In Ratched, Wittrock will reportedly be playing a violent criminal who shares a secret of some kind with Nurse Ratched.

Corey Stoll

Known for: House of Cards, Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Strain.

Stoll is recognizable from his numerous TV show roles, but is likely most notable for playing the villainous Darren Cross/Yellowjacket in the Marvel film Ant-Man.

At this time there is no word on who Stoll will be playing in Ratched.

Judy Davis

Known for: The Starter Wife, Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows and Husbands and Wives.

Davis has been acting since the late ’70s, and has many awards and nominations under her belt.

Coincidentally, just like her Ratched co-star Nixon, Davis also once portrayed former First Lady Nancy Reagan in a TV film.

At this time there is no word on who Davis will be playing in Ratched.

Harriet Harris

Known for: Desperate Housewives, It’s All Relative and Frasier.

Harris is most recognizable from her recurring role as Felicia Tilman on Desperate Housewives, but also appeared in almost every season of Frasier, and most recently turned up in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

At this time there is no word on who Harris will be playing in Ratched.

AMANDA PLUMMER

Known for: Pulp Fiction, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and L.A. Law.

Throughout her many years as an actress, Plummer has stared in some high profile films as well as many independent projects. Most recently she returned to the stage for a play title The Night Of The Iguana.

At this time there is no word on who Plummer will be playing in Ratched.

CHARLIE CARVER

Known for: Teen Wolf, Desperate Housewives, When We Rise, and The Leftovers.

Carver has been acting professionally since the late 2010s, often alongside his twin brother Max. Ratched we re-pair Carver with Harris, one of his old co-stars on Desperate Housewives.

At this time there is no word on who Carver will be playing in Ratched.