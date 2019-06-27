Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Responds to ‘Sex and the City’ Fashion Mystery That Instagram User Points out in Photo

Sex and the City may have ended more than a decade ago, but dedicated fans of the HBO series still have a lot of questions. Fortunately Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the show’s star Carrie Bradshaw, is more than willing to indulge long time viewers.

Parker, 54, recently answered an age old question about a pair of mismatched Louboutins posted to a fan-run Instagram account called Every Outfit on Sex and the City. As the name suggests, the account pays tribute to the many fashions on Sex and the City, put together by costume designer Patricia Field. The account featured an photo of Carrie (Parker), Samantha (Kim Cattrall) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) from Season 3, which brought the cast to Los Angeles.

In it, Carrie appeared wearing a floral dress with ruffle details and a pair of mismatched Louboutin heels. The account wondered if Carrie purchased the shoes off the rack or bought to separate pairs of heels and wore them mismatched.

“Here is the official answer and I’m sure approved by the great and legendary [Patricia Field] we had 2 pairs of what I believe are [Louboutin strappy] sandals. Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each,” Parker revealed in the comments section. “Sending my best. And hope this is a satisfactory answer. Xxx.”

Shoes played a huge role on the show and in Parker’s own life. She now has her own line of heels, included in her SJP Collection brand. Parker announced her shoe line in 2013, and launched it at Nordstrom stores in 2014, according to Vogue.

Parker told the fashion magazine, “in a silly way, I think it’s what people have expected of me most because of Carrie Bradshaw.” The collection ranges in price from $200 to more than $300. She credited her character with her vast knowledge of heels.

“Because I got to play that role, I wore a lot of shoes,” she said to Vogue. “and by default I learned an enormous amount. It’s hard to walk away from that.”

The line continues to grow as the years go on, and Parker regularly debuts new styles on her Instagram account. SJP Collection is now available at more stores, including Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. In April, she put together a selection of shoes to be featured in a sample sale, with all the proceeds going to charity.