See Sarah Hyland’s Wardrobe Malfunction at the Emmy Awards

There were plenty of awkward moments during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards (like when Dolly Parton asked for a vibrator), but one that could have been much more uncomfortable was Sarah Hyland‘s wardrobe malfunction.

The 26-year-old Modern Family actress wore a stunning orange-red Zac Posen gown, but the cut-out panel that showed off her rocking abs looks like it may not have been fitted properly.

PopCulture.com

Either the cut-out was too low or Hyland’s undergarments were too high, because cameras captured the tip top of her black Spanx beneath her dress.

The star quickly fixed the situation, but not before eagle-eyed red carpet viewers noticed.

Hyland’s solo red carpet appearance comes about a month after news broke of her split from British actor Dominic Sherwood.

“They are still friends and have respect for one another,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“It’s genuinely mutual and amicable and they truly remain friends,” another source told E! News.

Since the breakup, Hyland has shown off two new tattoos: one dinosaur on her booty and one symbolic arrow on her ribcage.

——-

