Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Joins ‘Madam Secretary’ as Series Regular

Sara Ramirez is coming back to TV!

After leaving her starring role on Grey’s Anatomy in 2016, Ramirez has been added to the current season of Madam Secretary on CBS.

According to the network, Ramirez will be playing a character named Kat Sandoval, “a brilliant political strategist, legendary in D.C. for her talent and for abruptly dropping out of politics until Elizabeth manages to coax her back in the State Department.”

The network also revealed that Sandoval will debut on Madam Secretary in the episode airing on Sunday, November 19.

“We’re very excited that Sara is joining the cast,” Barbara Hall, executive Producer and series creator, said in a statement. “She brings a fresh perspective and a fun, energetic quality to the State Department staff.”

Ramirez is best known for her role as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy. She first appeared on the series in 2006, and left 10 years later at the conclusion of Season 12.

Madam Secretary airs on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.