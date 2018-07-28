Sara Haines Joins ‘The View’ Co-Hosts for Farewell Toast

The ladies of The View got together to say goodbye to one of their own.

Following the news of Sara Haines leaving the ABC talk show to join Michael Strahan on a new third hour of Good Morning America, Meghan McCain shared a photo of herself having a farewell drink with Haines, along with a few other co-hosts — including Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Paula Faris.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ladies get lit Thursday’s!” McCain captioned the group snapshot on her Instagram Thursday.

Haines announced the bittersweet news of her departure Monday morning, thanking her View co-hosts and co-workers for her time on the show.

“I never thought in a million years I would be leaving one dream job for another dream job,” she said, fighting back tears in front of her co-stars and the live studio audience.

“This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show,” she said of The View. “Every day I walk out here I’ve never taken it for granted.”

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I wasn’t done being grateful and pinching myself for just sitting at this table,” she said. “This has been a dream. I’m honored to sit here. I’m honored to go down with this brand sitting behind me every day.”

GMA Day will replace The Chew in the 1 p.m. time slot of Good Morning America. She’ll co-anchor alongside Strahan.

The new show will start Monday, Sept. 10.

“I cannot wait to kick things off with you,” Strahan said to Haines in a promotional video for GMA Day.

PEOPLE reports ABC is considering at least two politically-oriented television personalities to fill Haines’ spot on the talk show: Fox News’ Abby Huntsman and CNN contributor and regular guest of The View, Anna Navarro.

Both candidates have openly conservative viewpoints, which would prove to be an interesting balance for the current dynamic.

Haines has been a host of The View since 2014 when she started as a guest host after joining ABC News as a correspondent in 2013. She was promoted to a regular co-host in 2016. She began her career at NBC as a page and worked her way up through the years to join Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in the fourth hour of Today.

The announcement comes days after it was announced Paula Faris is leaving The View for a new job at ABC News handling breaking news and reporting. Faris will also start a podcast focusing on faith and what unites people in trying times.

With both Faris and Haines leaving, that leaves Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Houston and Meghan McCain sitting at the table.