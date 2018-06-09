Sandra Oh Reveals Whether or Not She Will Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh might have a new, critically acclaimed show on her hands with Killing Eve, but Grey’s Anatomy fans are still more interested in seeing her return to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, she has some bad news for them.

“I get [the Grey’s] question regularly, and I answer it really based on what I’m feeling that day — and today [my answer] is no,” Oh told TV Line on Friday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 46-year-old Oh said she still loves her character, Cristina Yang, and remains surprised by how the character is still beloved by fans considering it has been four years since she left the show.

“I’m constantly stunned at the response I still get from [Grey’s fans], you know?” Oh told TV Line. “It’s so fantastic, and it pleases me. It gives me a tremendous amount of satisfaction that, you know, you did work that actually continues going on past the time that you’ve left it… It’s really phenomenal. And the only way that I think I can continue doing good work is just staying true to my own compass. And that compass is pointing north.”

Instead of looking at the past, Oh would prefer to look ahead. She now stars as the title character in Killing Eve, a BBC America series about a MI5 officer tracking down an assassin played by Jodie Comer. Fiona Shaw, Darren Bryd and Owen McDonnell co-star.

The series is based on the book series by Luke Jennings and was developed by TV by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It has earned critical acclaim, creating Emmy buzz for Oh.

Killing Eve was renewed for a second season before it debuted on BBC America in April.

In January, Oh said she enjoyed how different Killing Eve was from Grey’s, although there are similarities between Cristina and Eve.

“I was happy for the departure,” Oh said, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “They are both determined characters, but I’m so interested with Eve in her frazzled-ness and how she doesn’t have things under control. How she’s quite insecure and has not found her voice. That’s initially what gravitated me toward this project.”

Oh won a Golden Globe for Grey’s in 2006 and was nominated for an Emmy every year from 2005 to 2009. Grey’s Anatomy was renewed for a 15th season in April, although star Ellen Pompeo is signed for two more seasons.

Since leaving Grey’s, Oh also starred in Melissa McCarthy’s Tammy and in season three of John Ridley’s ABC series American Crime.