Sal Vulcano Reveals Comedian He Wants on 'Impractical Joker' Following Joe Gatto Exit

✖

Impractical Jokers is down a joker after Joe Gatto's exit earlier this year. As a result, fellow Impractical Jokers star Sal Vulcano has an idea of who should take Gatto's place. During an interview with E! News, Vulcano floated the idea of Jack Black joining the Impractical Jokers crew.

"The person I'm actually putting out into to the universe that I want to get on is Jack Black," Vulcano said. "That was like one of my first thoughts when we were thinking about this whole thing." Considering Black's comedic talents, he thinks that the Jumanji star would fit right in with him, Brian "Q" Quinn, and James "Murr" Murray. Vulcano continued, "He's like a hero of mine. I think he's so versatile. He's so funny. I just feel like he'd be a really, really, really good fit."

Vulcano commented on who he would want to join Impractical Jokers while promoting Season 10 of the show, which will premiere on June 16. While it may not feature Black just yet, the season does have some celebrity cameos in store. Guest stars will include Brooke Shields and Jillian Bell and, as Vulcano put it, they'll help make it "a season like no other." He explained, "We didn't just book people, like for a name or just to promote anything. They're all friends of ours that were organic, who we have relationships with, and we had ideas specifically for them."

The season will also mark the first without Gatto, who announced his departure on New Year's Eve. Not only did he share that he was exiting the TruTV series, but he also revealed that he was getting a divorce from his wife Bessy Gatto, with whom he shares two children. At the time, he wrote, "Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

"Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life," Gatto continued. "I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them."