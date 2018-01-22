SAG Awards Make a Delicious Typo You Missed

Dame Judi Dench has been nominated for countless awards during her career, but on Sunday night she was finally nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Roll” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While you may have missed that typo, BuzzFeed senior editor Jarett Wieselman pointed it out on Twitter. When producers showed Dench’s nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Victoria And Abdul, it showed “Roll” instead.

Whoever was responsibly for typing out the cards made a big mistake. Wieselman’s followers had a field day with the delicious typo.

Sesame, poppy or Plain? — Angela (@AngelaQueensNY1) January 22, 2018

This kills me. I just got an email from my son’s teacher that said “Are words for the week were…” ARE words. HIS TEACHER. So…I just. I give up. — Tamar Q Barbash (@writerTQB) January 22, 2018

I vote cinnamon — Veronica (@ronniebecray) January 22, 2018

Dave Itzkoff, writer at the New York Times also caught the awkward typo and made many of his followers chime in with hilarious puns.

She played a fantastic French bread pic.twitter.com/yNwuBg2Fe3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2018

I thought she was the yeast deserving — eKohnomics (@77cyko) January 22, 2018

Once again, she’s the toast of Hollywood. — Ethan Sacks (@ethanjsacks) January 22, 2018

Finally, payoff for all those upper-crust portrayals. — Andy Orrock (@andyorrock) January 22, 2018

Deserves a sandwich ovation — Scott Stein (@jetscott) January 22, 2018

SAG Awards Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The “roll” typo was not the only mistake of the night though. The in memoriam missed a couple of actors who died in the past 12 months. Niecy Nash was also grilled on Twitter for an awkward joke after she asked Olivia Munn if she could announce the winner of the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series if Sterling K. Brown won because he is black.

Other than that, the two-hour broadcast went smoothly, with Kristen Bell earning praise for her hosting performance and Morgan Freeman picking up the lifetime achievement award.

The big winner was Three Billboards, which picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. HBO’s VEEP won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and NBC’s This Is Us won the same award in the Drama Series category.

Claire Foy won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Crown, and Gary Oldman won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Darkest Hour.

Photo credit: Twitter/@JarettSays