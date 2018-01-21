What Time Are the SAG Awards?

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, touted the quickest awards show of the season, starts at 8 p.m. ET and airs on both TNT and TBS.

The Good Place star Kristen Bell is hosting, making her the first host in the history of the awards show.

The SAG Awards are handed out by SAG-AFTRA, the union made up of 160,000 actors, announces, broadcast journalists, dancers, singers, voiceover artists and others who work in media. SAG and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists used to be two separate entities, but merged in 2012.

This year’s ceremony can tell us a great deal about the direction of the upcoming Academy Awards. The winner of the top award, the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, is almost guaranteed a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Since the ceremony began in 1995, every winner except 1996’s The Birdcage, has also been nominated for the top Oscar.

However, a win does not always put the film on a path to Oscar glory. Last year’s winner, Hidden Figures, was beat out by Moonlight at the Oscars.

It’s also worth noting that Mel Gibson’s Braveheart is the only Best Picture Oscar winner not nominated for the top SAG Award. Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water, which won the Producers Guild Award Saturday night, wants to win the Best Picture Oscar, it would have to join Braveheart.

The nominees for the Best Ensemble are Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Mudbound, Lady Bird, Get Out and The Big Sick.

The SAG Awards also include television awards.

