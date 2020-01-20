SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston Addresses Speculation Over Her and Brad Pitt Amid Awards Season

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt set off a social media frenzy among fans during the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, and Aniston finds all the speculation about the former couple “hysterical.” Both won awards and were caught on camera meeting backstage. The two were married from 2000 to 2005.

“It’s hysterical,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight of the speculation around her relationship with Pitt. “But what else are they going to talk about?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the same interview, Aniston was asked about the future of The Morning Show, which finished its first season on Apple TV+ in December.

“How far along?” Aniston joked about Season 2. “How far along are we? Well, it is like a baby. It is like birth. We’re getting there. We’re done with [episodes] one and two, and it’s pretty good. It’s going to be… I’m underplaying it, as you can tell by the grin on my face.”

Aniston won the Outstanding Performance for a Female Actor in a Drama Series for playing Alex Levy. Co-stars Steve Carell and Billy Crudup were both nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, but lost to Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

“It’s probably one of the greater nights of this so-called season, because it is our peers, so it’s very… it’s special,” Aniston told ET about the SAG Awards. “It’s really special.”

During the show, Pitt won for his supporting role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. When he joked that he played a guy “who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” the camera cut to Aniston, who laughed and applauded. They then met backstage, where they were caught on camera together. One photo captured Pitt holding Aniston’s wrist, which sent off a flurry of questions online.

Later, Pitt watched Aniston accept her award backstage. Although Pitt and Aniston broke up 15 years ago, the two are still good friends. Pitt even told Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes he would run into Aniston. “I’ll run into Jen,” Pitt said. “She’s a good friend.”

He later joked it would be the “second most important reunion of her year,” following her reunion with Friends co-stars.

Aniston and Pitt reportedly met again at the CAA Golden Globes after-party. An insider told E! News they hugged and said hello at the bash.

“Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn’t in an affectionate way,” the insider said. “They both didn’t seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party. They were trying to be low-key. Brad left shortly after and didn’t stay at the party long.”

After their split, Pitt began dating Angelina Jolie, whom he was married to from 2014 to 2016. Aniston married Justin Thereoux in 2015, but they separated in 2017.

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images