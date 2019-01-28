SAG Awards 2019: Amy Adams’ Black Dress Divides Social Media

Amy Adams is one of Hollywood’s most talented and beautiful actresses, but the Vice star’s attire at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards has social media split down the middle when she walked the red carpet Sunday.

Adams, 44, kept it monochromatic in her strapless black gown, but added interest to her look with ruffled accents along the neckline and waist and a beaded belt. Adding in a high-cut slit to the dress, Adams’ look had some calling her one of the best-dressed of the night.

“Amy Adams, beautiful as always! Good luck Amy!” one Twitter user wrote alongside a photo of her gown.

“Amy Adams looking flawless as always,” another echoed.

Another called her “stunning in black,” agreeing with many on social media who found the look classic with a bit of extra fun.

Despite all the positive feedback, there was a seemingly equal number who found the look distasteful.

“i love you amy adams but what is that dress,” one fan asked on Twitter.

“at least Amy Adams is beautiful because that dress….” another added.

Another user called out Adams for wearing a dress with a “ruffle peplum,” adding “yikes” to their ultimate assessment.

Regardless of what she’s wearing, Adams is sure to have a good night at the awards, being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vice. Also nominated are A Quiet Place‘s Emily Blunt, Mary Queen of Scots‘ Margot Robbie and The Favourite stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

The Dick Cheney biopic has been popular this award season, with star Christian Bale also nominated for a Best Actor in a Leading Role SAG Award for his role as the former vice president. He was nominated alongside Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born; Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody; Viggo Mortensen for Green Book and John David Washington for BlacKkKlansman.”

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the best acting in film and television from 2018, kick off at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and TNT, live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Will & Grace star Megan Mullally is hosting.

