Ryan Seacrest Suffers Another Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction on Live TV

Ryan Seacrest may be known for his presence on television and radio, but he's becoming known for something else entirely: unfortunate wardrobe malfunctions. During Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest suffered an embarrassing gaffe while introducing his guest host, original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy personality Carson Kressley.

After Seacrest introduced Kelly Ripa's replacement for the day, and as he and Kressley sat down to begin the show, Seacrest realized his embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. Speaking to the audience and Kressley, and without missing a beat, the Emmy Award winner shared, "by the way, my fly is down," as he quickly fixed the issue. Seacrest's admission earned a humorous response from Kressley, who joked, "What? I guess you're just happy to see me!" Seacrest joked in return, "I just threw this on at the last minute because I saw what you were wearing. I had to make a quick change."

Unfortunately for Seacrest, who also recently had a mishap while filming the premiere of his and Ripa's new game show Generation Gap, he is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions. Back in May, the host revealed to Ripa that he experienced a similar wardrobe issue while hosting the season finale of American Idol in May. During the live finale episode, he revealed, he had to change his underway after "America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot."

According to Seacrest, the 3-hour finale episode was well underway when his stylist, Miles Siggins, said during a commercial break, "'Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.'" Seacrest said he remembered replying, "'What do you mean we need to change my underwear?' ...There was just a panic about it, and we changed it." Seacrest said that the wardrobe malfunction was further complicated by the fact that he didn't have an extra pair of underwear on set and was forced to enlist Siggins for help for a backup pair of underwear.

Seacrest joked, "It was in the middle of a live show! We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I'm literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on." The host admitted that "it was the first for me for a live show," adding that the incident was "a little embarrassing."