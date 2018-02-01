TV Shows

Ryan Murphy’s FOX Drama ‘9-1-1’ Gets Premiere Date

Fox’s new procedural drama 9-1-1 officially has a premiere date.The network announced that the […]

Fox’s new procedural drama 9-1-1 officially has a premiere date.

The network announced that the freshman series will make its debut on January 3 at 9 p.m. ET, directly following the 10-episode second installment of The X-Files, according to Variety.

The drama, from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, explores the high-pressure experiences of emergency responders who are catapulted into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These police officers, paramedics, and firefighters must balance the high-stakes situations of their professional lives while also working through their own personal problems.

The series stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Connie Britton as well as Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Rockmond Dunbar. Brad Buecker, who directs the premiere episode, serves as executive producer alongside Alexis Martin Woodall and Angela Bassett.

