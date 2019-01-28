Rumer Willis Denies She’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Lion

She may run with the Lyon family on Empire, but Rumer Willis is denying that she’s the Lion on Fox’s hit show, The Masked Singer.

The actress recently opened up to People at the SAG Awards with a brief statement addressing the rumors saying, “I am not.”

A couple of clues that the Lion has given so far that lead people to believe otherwise is that many would consider her “Hollywood royalty” mentioning that, “In my pride, there are lots of women.”

Also, her role on Empire give people hints that it may be her — she may not be a Lyon on the show but she runs with the pride. Not to mention, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, once had a tattoo of a lion on her left arm.

If you’ve watched the Lion’s performances so far, you’ll see that whoever it is is most definitely a singer and Willis has experience in that department. She also admitted to HollywoodLife at the SAG awards that she’s ready to move from Broadway to the small screen this year.

“Oh that would be my absolute dream,” she told the news outlet. “It would be my absolute dream.”

Willis made her Broadway debut four years ago in 2015 when she played the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago. She also won Season 20 of Dancing with the Stars.

It’s undeniable that Willis is talented in many aspects and has experience in performing. If you watched the Lion’s performance of “California Dreamin,” Nicole Scherzinger — one of the four judges — even said she noticed the Lion stance saying, “I’m looking at how she stands, and she stands like a dancer.”

Between dancing and performing, it’s not far fetched to guess that Willis could be the Lion, but for now, she has put those rumors to sleep.

The Fox show is hosted by Nick Cannon, with Robin Thicke, Nicole Sherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong as the judges.

The new singing competition had blow-out ratings when it first aired with 9.21 million people tuning in to not only see what the new show had to offer, but who would be unmasked first.

Craig Plestis – the show’s executive producer — said, “It was beyond expectations. We were so thrilled to see America latch onto it and be invested. It’s not just passively watching a show anymore. America doesn’t want to just say, ‘You’re the winner.’ They can be armchair detectives.”

So far, Pittsburgh Steeler, Antonio Brown, co-host of the Fox NFL Sunday show, Terry Bradshaw, and stand-up comedian, Margaret Cho, have been unmasked.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.