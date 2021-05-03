'Rugrats' Reboot Premiere Date Revealed by Paramount+

✖

The upcoming Rugrats reboot on Paramount+ finally has a premiere date and fans will be excited to learn they don't have to wait too much longer for the return of everyone's favorite adventurous toddlers. According to TV Line, the Rugrats reboot is set to debut on Paramout+ on May 27. The show is bringing back most of the original voice cast, including E.G. Daily (Tommy), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil).

There will also be new cast members this time around: Ashley Rae Spillers (Vice Principals) as Tommy’s mother Didi; Tommy Dewey (Casual) as Tommy’s father Stu; Michael McKean (Better Call Saul) as Grandpa Lou Pickles; Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) as Susie’s mother Lucy; Omar Miller (The Unicorn) as Susie’s father Randy; and Natalie Morales (Dead to Me) as Phil and Lil’s mother Betty. "This incredibly talented group of actors provides a fresh and very funny take on these iconic roles, combining humor with heart to bring the characters to life in a whole new way," said Liz Paulson, Senior VP of Talent and Casting at Nickelodeon, in a previous statement.

Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, added, "The all-new Rugrats is packed with comedy, music and adventures that only babies can embark upon, and the role of the grown-ups is an essential piece of the series." Right now, Paramout+ is offering a free trial of its epic streaming service, which gives subscribers access to a mountain of entertainment, that includes other classic Nick shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, iCarly, and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Paramount+ launched on March 4, bringing together tons of great TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS all into one streaming location. Not only will subscribers get to see stuff they already love, but brand new content is coming as well. Two great examples of what's on the horizon are live-action reboots of Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents that are in development.

During the Paramount+ Streaming Event in February, the company revealed other big Nickelodeon reboots and remakes as well. The hit series iCarly, starring Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy, is getting a revival at the streamer. Notably, McCurdy will not be involved with the new show as she is no longer acting. Another iconic Nick show coming back is Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans who sign up now can stream the new SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Run, as well as the new SpongeBob series Kamp Koral.